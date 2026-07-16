Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Trims Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. cut its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,781 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 7,203 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.'s holdings in Intel were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financially Speaking Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $102.99 on Thursday. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $142.35. The stock's 50 day moving average is $118.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.63 billion, a PE ratio of -166.11 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Melius Research set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Intel from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $101.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel confirmed it has begun using ASML’s most advanced High-NA EUV machine to produce parts of its next-generation chips, including Core Ultra 3 and Panther Lake. That milestone suggests Intel is making real progress on advanced-node manufacturing, which supports the turnaround thesis. Reuters article

Intel confirmed it has begun using ASML’s most advanced High-NA EUV machine to produce parts of its next-generation chips, including Core Ultra 3 and Panther Lake. That milestone suggests Intel is making real progress on advanced-node manufacturing, which supports the turnaround thesis. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive on Intel ahead of July 23 earnings, with KeyBanc lifting its price target to $155 and other firms, including HSBC and Stifel, also raising targets. The upgrades point to improving expectations for AI-related demand, server CPUs, and foundry execution. Barchart article

Analysts turned more constructive on Intel ahead of July 23 earnings, with KeyBanc lifting its price target to $155 and other firms, including HSBC and Stifel, also raising targets. The upgrades point to improving expectations for AI-related demand, server CPUs, and foundry execution. Positive Sentiment: ASML said Intel has reached an important production milestone with High-NA EUV, and several articles highlighted Intel’s role as the first chipmaker to put the new tool into production use. That reinforces optimism that Intel can close the gap with rivals in advanced chipmaking. Yahoo Finance article

ASML said Intel has reached an important production milestone with High-NA EUV, and several articles highlighted Intel’s role as the first chipmaker to put the new tool into production use. That reinforces optimism that Intel can close the gap with rivals in advanced chipmaking. Neutral Sentiment: Broader semiconductor sentiment was also mixed-to-positive, with chip stocks rebounding after inflation data and some commentary saying Intel could benefit from sector rotation. However, weakness in peers like Micron also shows investors remain cautious about the group. 247WallSt article

Broader semiconductor sentiment was also mixed-to-positive, with chip stocks rebounding after inflation data and some commentary saying Intel could benefit from sector rotation. However, weakness in peers like Micron also shows investors remain cautious about the group. Negative Sentiment: Some articles note that Intel is still trading in a volatile semiconductor backdrop ahead of earnings, and traders are likely pricing in both execution risk and the possibility of a PC-related slowdown. Any disappointment on July 23 could quickly pressure the stock. Motley Fool article

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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