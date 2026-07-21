Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID Buys Shares of 2,456 Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,456 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNDK. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Sandisk by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,521 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth about $7,821,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Sandisk by 1,301.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,637 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 31,237 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,000.

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Sandisk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Arete Research upgraded shares of Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sandisk from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore set a $3,100.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,803.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNDK

Insider Activity at Sandisk

In other news, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,088.00, for a total value of $1,252,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,803,320. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total transaction of $3,513,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,677 shares in the company, valued at $92,531,364.66. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 6,225 shares of company stock worth $10,166,297 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Stock Performance

SNDK opened at $1,390.95 on Tuesday. Sandisk Corporation has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $2,354.39. The company has a market cap of $205.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35 and a beta of 4.74. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $1,743.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,056.26.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.Sandisk's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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