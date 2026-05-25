Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 212,688 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,163,080 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 212,688 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.78% of Intuit worth $1,432,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.6% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the software maker's stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 779 shares of the software maker's stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.7% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 377 shares of the software maker's stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intuit from $649.00 to $591.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $519.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $605.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on Intuit from $463.00 to $315.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $546.29.

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Key Stories Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit reported fiscal Q3 results that beat estimates on both revenue and earnings, raised full-year guidance, and highlighted strength in TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks Online, and other growth engines. Intuit's Q3 Earnings Beat on Consumer Growth & Higher Guidance

Intuit reported fiscal Q3 results that beat estimates on both revenue and earnings, raised full-year guidance, and highlighted strength in TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks Online, and other growth engines. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts still maintained bullish ratings even after lowering price targets, suggesting Street sentiment remains constructive on Intuit’s long-term growth profile. TD Cowen Adjusts Price Target on Intuit

Several analysts still maintained bullish ratings even after lowering price targets, suggesting Street sentiment remains constructive on Intuit’s long-term growth profile. Positive Sentiment: Coverage also pointed to improving customer spending and “flywheel” benefits from broader adoption across Intuit’s product suite, which supports the AI and platform expansion narrative. Intuit customers spending more as it improves experiences across brands

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $319.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $403.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.35. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.36 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.65 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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