Legal & General Group Plc Acquires New Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. $GTM

Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 402,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,091,000. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.13% of ZoomInfo Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,416,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,545,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,670,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,412,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,100,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, Director Domenic Maida acquired 27,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 66,342 shares of the company's stock, valued at $238,831.20. This trade represents a 70.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ashley Mcgrane sold 6,959 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $40,849.33. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 76,872 shares in the company, valued at $451,238.64. The trade was a 8.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,727 shares of company stock valued at $262,834. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GTM. Wall Street Zen lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $6.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GTM

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTM opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.88. The business's 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average is $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 10.10%.The company had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.120 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies NASDAQ: GTM is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

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