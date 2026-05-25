Legal & General Group Plc Buys 163,986 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,550,299 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after acquiring an additional 163,986 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.65% of Uber Technologies worth $1,107,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 473 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,532 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.1%

Uber Technologies stock opened at $71.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.46 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBER. US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group cut Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial raised Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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