Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Corporation $PCTY

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY - Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,627 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 16,630 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.12% of Paylocity worth $10,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1,571.0% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the software maker's stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker's stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 3,063.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the software maker's stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company's stock.

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Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $112.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $92.99 and a fifty-two week high of $197.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paylocity news, SVP Andrew Cappotelli sold 899 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $103,429.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 17,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,968.95. The trade was a 4.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 19.40% of the company's stock.

Paylocity News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Paylocity this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted its earnings estimates for Paylocity across several periods, including FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028, signaling stronger expected profitability. Article Title

Zacks Research lifted its earnings estimates for Paylocity across several periods, including FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028, signaling stronger expected profitability. Positive Sentiment: The firm reiterated a Strong-Buy rating on Paylocity, reinforcing a favorable longer-term view on the stock. Article Title

The firm reiterated a rating on Paylocity, reinforcing a favorable longer-term view on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: The updates were limited to analyst estimates; there was no new company announcement, product news, or guidance from Paylocity itself. Article Title

The updates were limited to analyst estimates; there was no new company announcement, product news, or guidance from Paylocity itself. Negative Sentiment: One estimate was trimmed for Q4 2026 EPS, showing that not every near-term forecast was upgraded. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 target price on Paylocity in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $193.00 target price on Paylocity in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens dropped their target price on Paylocity from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Paylocity from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Paylocity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $160.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Paylocity

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity NASDAQ: PCTY is a leading provider of cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software designed to streamline workforce administration for mid-sized organizations. The company's integrated platform automates core functions such as payroll processing, benefits administration, time and labor tracking, and compliance management, enabling employers to manage employee data more efficiently and reduce administrative burdens.

In addition to payroll and HR capabilities, Paylocity offers talent management solutions including recruiting, onboarding, performance tracking, and learning management.

Featured Stories

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