Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,114,371 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 66,794 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.5% of Legal & General Group Plc's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.61% of Home Depot worth $2,103,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financially Speaking Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on HD shares. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $374.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Home Depot from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at $16,439,951.74. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $313.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $311.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.10 and a 12 month high of $426.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $326.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.63.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

Key Home Depot News

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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