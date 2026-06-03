Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Position in Genpact Limited $G

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G - Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,507 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 66,471 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.15% of Genpact worth $12,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 193.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Genpact in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the third quarter worth $33,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on G shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Genpact from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Genpact from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Genpact from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Get Our Latest Report on Genpact

Genpact Stock Down 4.1%

G opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Genpact (NYSE:G - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genpact had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Genpact's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

Key Headlines Impacting Genpact

Here are the key news stories impacting Genpact this week:

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.

Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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