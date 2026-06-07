Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT - Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,365 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 14,678 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.26% of Insight Enterprises worth $6,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,091,041 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $463,965,000 after purchasing an additional 179,599 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 811,523 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $92,032,000 after purchasing an additional 22,303 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 445,140 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $50,483,000 after purchasing an additional 18,667 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 285,248 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $39,388,000 after purchasing an additional 152,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 279,375 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $22,761,000 after purchasing an additional 87,538 shares in the last quarter.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Insight Enterprises from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $75.00 price objective on Insight Enterprises in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Insight Enterprises to an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Insight Enterprises from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insight Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NSIT

Insider Activity at Insight Enterprises

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO James A. Morgado acquired 2,290 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.25 per share, with a total value of $199,802.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 17,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,504,713.50. This trade represents a 15.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insight Enterprises Stock Down 6.5%

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $111.07 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.62 and a 52 week high of $148.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $83.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.43. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 2.17%.The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global technology provider headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Founded in 1988, the company specializes in helping organizations harness the power of digital transformation by offering a comprehensive portfolio of IT hardware, software, cloud and licensing management solutions. Insight's expertise spans across the full technology lifecycle, from initial strategy and consulting to implementation, integration and ongoing managed services.

At the core of Insight's business are its consulting and professional services, which guide clients through complex technology environments and ensure optimal deployment of solutions.

See Also

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