Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,889 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 8,952 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.15% of Littelfuse worth $9,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 876.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 195,927 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $44,240,000 after buying an additional 175,854 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 105.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 291,203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $75,425,000 after buying an additional 149,570 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 32.1% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 612,016 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $158,518,000 after buying an additional 148,586 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,925,048 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $757,617,000 after buying an additional 122,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in Littelfuse by 11,392.0% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 89,408 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $22,613,000 after buying an additional 88,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 11,397 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.48, for a total value of $4,963,165.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,613,315.48. The trade was a 65.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 12,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,394,954 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LFUS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Littelfuse from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Littelfuse from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Littelfuse from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Littelfuse from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $436.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Littelfuse

Littelfuse Stock Down 0.9%

Littelfuse stock opened at $480.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.48. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.08 and a 52 week high of $500.57. The business's 50-day moving average price is $412.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.48. Littelfuse had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.The company had revenue of $656.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Littelfuse's quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Littelfuse has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Littelfuse's payout ratio is currently -177.51%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

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