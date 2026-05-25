Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.07 Billion Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,864,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 1,123,039 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.75% of Pfizer worth $1,067,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 196,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 9,688 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in Pfizer by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 18,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in Pfizer by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,490,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $136,708,000 after purchasing an additional 627,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $1,916,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $25.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.24. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $147.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's payout ratio is 131.30%.

More Pfizer News

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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