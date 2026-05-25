Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.39 Billion Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,455,521 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 78,807 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.69% of Intuitive Surgical worth $1,390,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Draper Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 19.3% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,759 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 52.7% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the third quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 464,179 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $207,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 18.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a $651.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $580.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $653.00 to $604.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $585.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $579.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Key Headlines Impacting Intuitive Surgical

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $438.10 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $458.62 and its 200 day moving average is $510.37. The firm has a market cap of $155.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.51. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $417.74 and a one year high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.95, for a total value of $178,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,120 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,735,334. The trade was a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.46, for a total value of $236,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,156.94. This represents a 67.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,807 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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