Legal & General Group Plc Has $14.70 Million Stock Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,988 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 34,697 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.16% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $14,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 625 shares of the construction company's stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $652,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of STRL stock opened at $875.52 on Wednesday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.42 and a 12 month high of $893.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 78.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $591.67 and a 200-day moving average of $442.65.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $825.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total transaction of $24,878,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 290,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $144,590,359.01. This represents a 14.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STRL shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sterling Infrastructure from $889.00 to $922.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sterling Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $720.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on STRL

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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