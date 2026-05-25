Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.58 Billion Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,264,902 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 57,719 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.87% of Qualcomm worth $1,584,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the third quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Qualcomm by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Qualcomm by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Qualcomm Stock Performance

QCOM opened at $238.16 on Monday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $247.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $251.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.73.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The business's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Qualcomm's payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Qualcomm announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Headlines Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Loop Capital raised shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Qualcomm from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $181.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on Qualcomm

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total transaction of $529,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,972,189.60. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,435,583. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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