Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.49 Billion Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 916.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,522,252 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 23,912,151 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 0.6% of Legal & General Group Plc's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.63% of Netflix worth $2,486,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Netflix News
Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Netflix’s ad-supported tier has surpassed 250 million monthly viewers, reinforcing the company’s advertising growth story and supporting the bull case for future revenue expansion. Netflix ad-supported tier tops 250M monthly viewers as sports push deepens
- Positive Sentiment: Netflix is deepening its partnership with iHeartMedia by streaming “The Breakfast Club” live daily, a sign it is pushing further into live and podcast-style programming that could broaden engagement and ad inventory. iHeartMedia and Netflix Deepen Partnership with Daily Live Video Stream of The Breakfast Club
- Positive Sentiment: CNBC highlighted Netflix as a “final trade,” suggesting some short-term trading interest from market watchers. IBM, ServiceNow, Netflix And A Basic Materials Stock: CNBC's 'Final Trades'
- Neutral Sentiment: BetterInvesting questioned whether Netflix is fairly valued after its recent report, which keeps the stock in “show-me” territory even after strong earnings and revenue growth. BetterInvesting™ Magazine Update on Netflix NASDAQ: NFLX and ExlService Holdings Inc. NASDAQ: EXLS
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary noted Netflix as a possible suitor if IMAX is sold, but this is speculative and not a confirmed deal driver. IMAX Potential Suitors Include Netflix, Apple, Wedbush Says
- Negative Sentiment: Canada’s new streaming rules would require Netflix to contribute a larger share of domestic revenue to Canadian content, raising compliance costs for the business. Canada Raises Streaming Content Requirement to 15% for Netflix, Disney, Amazon
- Negative Sentiment: Separate reporting also flagged higher costs from the same Canadian policy change, adding a modest regulatory headwind for Netflix and other streamers. Netflix, Spotify to face higher costs as CRTC changes rules
Netflix Stock Performance
NFLX opened at $88.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $93.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Netflix
In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,842,088. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Arete Research raised Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings raised Netflix from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citic Securities increased their price objective on Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Netflix
Netflix Profile
(Free Report
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Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.
The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.
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