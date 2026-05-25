Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.75 Billion Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,656,942 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 2,018,012 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 0.6% of Legal & General Group Plc's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.90% of Cisco Systems worth $2,746,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 247,296 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $19,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,620 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 16,960 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,360 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 815,227 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $62,797,000 after purchasing an additional 106,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $840,780.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 246,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,937,315.36. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $134,410.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 156,693 shares in the company, valued at $12,076,329.51. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,103 shares of company stock worth $3,160,587. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $120.41 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $120.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $474.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.34 and a 200 day moving average of $81.57.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. New Street Research upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.14.

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Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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