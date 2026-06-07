Legal & General Group Plc Has $6.59 Million Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. $PVH

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH - Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,338 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 19,302 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.21% of PVH worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of PVH by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,813 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of PVH by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,127,646 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $142,595,000 after acquiring an additional 164,343 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 513.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth $660,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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PVH Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $77.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.71. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $100.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PVH (NYSE:PVH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2 billion. PVH had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 10.87%. PVH's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. PVH has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.10 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.800-12.10 EPS. Analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. PVH's dividend payout ratio is 4.75%.

PVH News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PVH this week:

Positive Sentiment: PVH reported Q1 earnings of $2.01 per share and revenue of $2.03 billion, both slightly ahead of expectations, showing the business still has some near-term execution strength. Article Title

PVH reported Q1 earnings of $2.01 per share and revenue of $2.03 billion, both slightly ahead of expectations, showing the business still has some near-term execution strength. Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research reaffirmed its Buy rating and $100 price target, suggesting upside if PVH can stabilize sales and margins. Article Title

BTIG Research reaffirmed its Buy rating and $100 price target, suggesting upside if PVH can stabilize sales and margins. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America and JPMorgan both kept neutral/hold-type views, but trimmed price targets, signaling analysts see value near current levels while remaining cautious on near-term demand. Article Title

Bank of America and JPMorgan both kept neutral/hold-type views, but trimmed price targets, signaling analysts see value near current levels while remaining cautious on near-term demand. Neutral Sentiment: PVH’s earnings call highlighted progress in direct-to-consumer performance and brand momentum, but also acknowledged ongoing pressure in Europe, keeping the outlook mixed. Article Title

PVH’s earnings call highlighted progress in direct-to-consumer performance and brand momentum, but also acknowledged ongoing pressure in Europe, keeping the outlook mixed. Negative Sentiment: The main driver of the stock weakness is PVH’s decision to cut full-year revenue guidance to flat, down from prior expectations for slight growth, after management cited weak EMEA demand and the Middle East conflict. Article Title

The main driver of the stock weakness is PVH’s decision to cut full-year revenue guidance to flat, down from prior expectations for slight growth, after management cited weak EMEA demand and the Middle East conflict. Negative Sentiment: Multiple articles and analyst notes describe the outlook cut as a “low-quality” update, and the sharp drop in the shares has also triggered securities investigations, adding legal overhang. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of PVH from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of PVH in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of PVH from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $86.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on PVH

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp is a leading global apparel company known for its portfolio of iconic brands in the dress shirt, sportswear and lifestyle categories. The company designs, markets and distributes clothing, accessories and fragrances under both owned and licensed brands. PVH's core brand holdings include Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, complemented by a range of heritage labels such as Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner's and Olga.

PVH's operations span the entire value chain from product design and development to manufacturing, marketing and distribution.

See Also

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