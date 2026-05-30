Legal & General Group Plc Has $88.68 Million Stock Holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 87.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,072 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 248,122 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.32% of Astera Labs worth $88,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALAB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 14.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,743,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,690,907,000 after buying an additional 1,693,918 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 1,298.6% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,421,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $278,283,000 after buying an additional 1,319,643 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the third quarter valued at $209,599,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 577.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,127,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $220,733,000 after buying an additional 960,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the third quarter valued at $131,539,000. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total transaction of $116,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 5,064,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,141,033.90. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 28,737 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $7,173,329.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,789,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at $945,868,091.84. This trade represents a 0.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,316,257 shares of company stock worth $474,860,636. Insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Astera Labs Price Performance

ALAB opened at $343.05 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $190.82 and its 200 day moving average is $165.12. Astera Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.78 and a fifty-two week high of $354.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.79, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 3.35.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALAB

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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