Legal & General Group Plc Increases Holdings in Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Free Report) by 670.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,455 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 103,074 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc's holdings in Amer Sports were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Amer Sports by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,343,481 shares of the company's stock worth $220,436,000 after buying an additional 2,462,832 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Amer Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,244,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Amer Sports by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,991,563 shares of the company's stock worth $138,707,000 after buying an additional 1,457,951 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Amer Sports by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,568,381 shares of the company's stock worth $124,001,000 after buying an additional 702,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Amer Sports by 221.5% during the 3rd quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,499,062 shares of the company's stock worth $121,592,000 after buying an additional 2,410,861 shares during the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on AS shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amer Sports from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $52.00 target price on Amer Sports in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Amer Sports from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 target price on Amer Sports in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $48.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wen-Chang (Victor) Chen sold 13,075 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $465,731.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 149,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,624.02. The trade was a 8.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jie (James) Zheng sold 500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $17,210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,262,385 shares in the company, valued at $43,451,291.70. This trade represents a 28.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 860,705 shares of company stock worth $30,156,939.

Amer Sports Stock Down 0.7%

AS opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.66. Amer Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $42.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.05.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.84 billion. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 6.50%.The business's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.230 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports NYSE: AS is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports' portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc'teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Free Report).

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