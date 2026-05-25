Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,235,674 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 117,101 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 1.26% of Equinix worth $946,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,060.29, for a total value of $132,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,615,511.53. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 1,086 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $966.20, for a total value of $1,049,293.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 19,574 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,912,398.80. This represents a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,729 shares of company stock worth $11,980,800. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $894.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Equinix from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equinix from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,207.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Equinix from $1,123.00 to $1,143.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,143.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EQIX

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $1,079.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $710.52 and a 12-month high of $1,128.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,037.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $896.05.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business's revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.67 earnings per share. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 37.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $5.16 dividend. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Equinix's dividend payout ratio is currently 142.84%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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