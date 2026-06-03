Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 15,670 Shares of IPG Photonics Corporation $IPGP

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP - Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,766 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.47% of IPG Photonics worth $14,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 332.9% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 684 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 428.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 677 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $16,110,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,487,103 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $321,277,000 after buying an additional 12,344 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research cut IPG Photonics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded IPG Photonics from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $135.50.

View Our Latest Report on IPG Photonics

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IPG Photonics news, CAO Mary E. Buttarazzi sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.22, for a total transaction of $58,110.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,749 shares in the company, valued at $551,928.78. This trade represents a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 9,975 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total value of $1,195,104.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 76,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,158,036.78. This trade represents a 11.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,165 shares of company stock worth $1,431,645. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company's stock.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

Shares of IPGP opened at $121.96 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $155.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.95. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $115.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.67.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $256.99 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 2.78%.IPG Photonics's quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. IPG Photonics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company's core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG's systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

See Also

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