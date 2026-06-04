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Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 45,627 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. $LTC

Written by MarketBeat
June 4, 2026
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Key Points

  • Legal & General Group Plc increased its LTC Properties stake by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, buying 45,627 additional shares and bringing its total holding to 317,709 shares worth about $10.9 million.
  • LTC Properties reported strong quarterly results, with earnings of $0.69 per share and revenue of $94.41 million, both ahead of analyst expectations. Revenue rose 94.7% year over year.
  • The REIT also announced a monthly dividend of $0.19 per share, implying a 6.5% yield, while analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with an average target price of $40.60.
  • Five stocks we like better than LTC Properties.

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC - Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,709 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 45,627 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.67% of LTC Properties worth $10,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 701.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LTC Properties news, Director David L. Gruber purchased 4,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.41 per share, for a total transaction of $153,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 44,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,691,768.45. This trade represents a 9.99% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

LTC Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $35.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average of $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 9.20. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.64 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $94.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $72.98 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 38.99%.LTC Properties's revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. LTC Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.790 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. LTC Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on LTC Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on LTC Properties from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded LTC Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $40.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LTC

LTC Properties Profile

(Free Report)

LTC Properties, Inc NYSE: LTC is a real estate investment trust that specializes in financing and investing in long-term health care properties. The company focuses on providing capital to operators of senior housing and health care facilities through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financings and structured finance arrangements. Its portfolio primarily comprises skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and memory care centers.

Since its founding in 1992, LTC Properties has built a diversified portfolio of properties located across the United States.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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