Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 823,489 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,699,509 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 823,489 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 1.16% of Realty Income worth $603,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 586.1% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 68.7% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 622.2% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company's stock.

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Realty Income Stock Up 0.2%

Realty Income stock opened at $62.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Corporation has a twelve month low of $55.03 and a twelve month high of $67.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.65 and a 200-day moving average of $61.04.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio is presently 266.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $461,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 67,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,151.22. This represents a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on O. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, April 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Realty Income from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.35.

Get Our Latest Report on O

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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