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Legal & General Group Plc Sells 133,788 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Written by MarketBeat
May 25, 2026
Advanced Micro Devices logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Legal & General Group Plc cut its AMD stake by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, selling 133,788 shares and leaving it with 11,445,325 shares valued at about $2.45 billion. AMD remained a major holding, ranking as the firm’s 22nd largest position.
  • Insider selling continued, with CEO Lisa T. Su selling 125,000 shares and EVP Paul Darren Grasby selling 24,376 shares. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 329,085 shares worth $114.1 million.
  • AMD reported strong quarterly results, posting EPS of $1.37 versus estimates of $1.29 on revenue of $10.25 billion, up 37.8% year over year. Analysts remain broadly constructive, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $410.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,445,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 133,788 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 0.5% of Legal & General Group Plc's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.70% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $2,451,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total value of $55,688,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,021,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,286,223.49. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 329,085 shares of company stock worth $114,051,007 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $467.51 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.67 and a twelve month high of $481.41. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $297.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.77. The company has a market capitalization of $762.32 billion, a PE ratio of 153.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AMD. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research raised Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $410.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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