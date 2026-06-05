Legal & General Group Plc Sells 14,742 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN - Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,417 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 14,742 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.18% of FTI Consulting worth $9,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in FTI Consulting by 7.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,795 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth about $15,802,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 131,716 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $21,612,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company's stock.

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FTI Consulting Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of FCN opened at $156.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of -0.05. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.84 and a 12-month high of $189.30.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.21). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 6.88%.The company had revenue of $983.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $971.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.900-9.600 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded FTI Consulting from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $174.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FCN

Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

In related news, CFO Eun Nam bought 2,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.59 per share, with a total value of $289,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,987.28. The trade was a 10.21% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.17 per share, with a total value of $1,441,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 326,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,141,283.28. This represents a 3.15% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,576. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc is a global business advisory firm providing multidisciplinary solutions designed to address complex challenges and strategic opportunities. The company's primary service offerings encompass corporate finance & restructuring, economic consulting, forensic & litigation consulting, strategic communications, and technology. These capabilities enable clients to manage financial distress, navigate regulatory environments, resolve disputes, build trust with stakeholders, and leverage data-driven insights.

In its corporate finance & restructuring practice, FTI delivers restructuring, interim management, and transaction advisory services to companies facing operational or financial pressures.

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