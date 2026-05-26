Legal & General Group Plc Sells 17,908 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,256,972 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 17,908 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.75% of Motorola Solutions worth $481,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 81.3% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 86 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 28,435 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.95, for a total transaction of $13,590,508.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 90,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,360,101.95. This represents a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 434 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.12, for a total transaction of $204,032.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,768.36. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,069 shares of company stock worth $37,375,464. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSI. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $504.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSI

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $404.43 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $359.36 and a 1 year high of $492.22. The firm's 50 day moving average is $433.12 and its 200-day moving average is $414.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

Further Reading

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