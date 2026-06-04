Legal & General Group Plc Sells 26,656 Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI - Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,263 shares of the company's stock after selling 26,656 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.16% of Ollie's Bargain Outlet worth $10,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ollie's Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $801,000. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in Ollie's Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $17,457,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the company's stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ollie's Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,256,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 3,863.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLLI. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $141.00 to $111.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ollie's Bargain Outlet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $163.00 to $152.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie's Bargain Outlet has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $135.21.

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Ollie's Bargain Outlet Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $79.74 on Thursday. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $141.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.35. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.46.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $658.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.65 million. Ollie's Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 9.08%.The firm's revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Here are the key news stories impacting Ollie's Bargain Outlet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 EPS came in at $0.91, ahead of the $0.87 consensus, while revenue rose 14.2% year over year to $658.9 million, showing the business is still growing despite a tough retail backdrop.

Q1 EPS came in at $0.91, ahead of the $0.87 consensus, while revenue rose 14.2% year over year to $658.9 million, showing the business is still growing despite a tough retail backdrop. Positive Sentiment: Management raised fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to $4.45-$4.55, reinforcing confidence in full-year earnings power and helping explain the stock’s strength.

Management raised fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to $4.45-$4.55, reinforcing confidence in full-year earnings power and helping explain the stock’s strength. Positive Sentiment: The company said adjusted EPS increased 21% and net sales increased 14%, signaling healthy demand and operating leverage from the quarter.

The company said adjusted EPS increased 21% and net sales increased 14%, signaling healthy demand and operating leverage from the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue of $658.9 million was slightly below the $661.7 million estimate, so the beat was driven more by profitability than by a top-line surprise.

Revenue of $658.9 million was slightly below the $661.7 million estimate, so the beat was driven more by profitability than by a top-line surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary focused on store openings and growth momentum, suggesting investors are also looking for continued expansion to support the recent re-rating.

Analyst commentary focused on store openings and growth momentum, suggesting investors are also looking for continued expansion to support the recent re-rating. Negative Sentiment: Despite the upbeat report, the stock remains well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating sentiment has been weak even before this earnings-driven rebound.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 3,330 shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $319,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,617,560. This trade represents a 6.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,459 shares of company stock worth $1,149,218. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

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