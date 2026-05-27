Legal & General Group Plc Sells 27,979 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,203,028 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 27,979 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.33% of Dell Technologies worth $277,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SLT Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 46,606 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,867,000 after buying an additional 16,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $20,806,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Richard Troy Sharp sold 1,538 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.26, for a total transaction of $229,561.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,557.80. This trade represents a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Alan Kennedy sold 19,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $3,559,335.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 183,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,420,695.41. This trade represents a 9.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock valued at $576,654,105. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DELL. UBS Group lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $180.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.32.

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Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $305.56 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.38 and a 52-week high of $308.64. The company has a market capitalization of $197.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 236.90%. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Dell Technologies's revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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