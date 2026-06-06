Legal & General Group Plc Sells 43,599 Shares of Bruker Corporation $BRKR

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR - Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,315 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 43,599 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.11% of Bruker worth $7,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 606.8% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,155 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 258,545 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 143,257 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 41,289 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 349,596 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 190,883 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 233.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 1,096,226 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $35,079,000 after purchasing an additional 766,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 3rd quarter worth $1,105,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Bruker

In related news, VP Mark Munch sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 128,443 shares in the company, valued at $5,124,875.70. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bruker in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bruker in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Monday. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $50.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BRKR

Bruker Stock Performance

Bruker stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average of $43.45. Bruker Corporation has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $64.54.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $823.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.62 million. Bruker had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The company's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bruker Corporation will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Bruker's payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker's product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

See Also

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