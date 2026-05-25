Legal & General Group Plc Sells 54,804 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,732,387 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 54,804 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.80% of NextEra Energy worth $1,343,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 692.3% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NEE opened at $88.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $92.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.07. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.97 and a 1 year high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

NextEra Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $458,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,572,165. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $646,423.47. Following the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,924.13. This represents a 21.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,077. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NextEra Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NextEra Energy wasn't on the list.

While NextEra Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here