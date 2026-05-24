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Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation $CPK

Written by MarketBeat
May 24, 2026
Chesapeake Utilities logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Legato Capital Management opened a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter, buying 14,697 shares valued at about $1.83 million and representing 0.06% of the company.
  • Chesapeake Utilities reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $2.47 versus $2.38 expected and revenue of $353.1 million, up 18.2% from a year earlier.
  • The company also raised its quarterly dividend to $0.735 per share from $0.69, bringing the annualized payout to $2.94 and the yield to about 2.3%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Chesapeake Utilities at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 298 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

CPK stock opened at $126.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.71. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $140.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.15.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.86 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Chesapeake Utilities's quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Chesapeake Utilities has set its FY 2028 guidance at 7.750-8.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities's previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Chesapeake Utilities's payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPK shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $142.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $137.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chesapeake Utilities

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kevin J. Webber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total value of $254,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,485.24. This represents a 13.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company's stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation NYSE: CPK is a diversified energy services holding company headquartered in Dover, Delaware. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company engages in natural gas distribution, transmission and storage; propane distribution; wholesale propane supply; and contract compression and natural gas liquids processing. Its core mission is to provide safe, reliable and cost-effective energy solutions to residential, commercial and industrial customers across multiple U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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