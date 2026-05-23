Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,328 Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,328 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $2,726,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Erste Group Bank reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $355.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amgen

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $339.30 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $345.10 and its 200 day moving average is $344.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market cap of $183.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.44. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.83 and a twelve month high of $391.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Amgen's payout ratio is presently 70.15%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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