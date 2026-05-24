Legato Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,436,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,768,115 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $949,050,000 after purchasing an additional 116,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,438 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $638,438,000 after purchasing an additional 215,960 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,379,653 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $325,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,170 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,329,175 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $321,781,000 after acquiring an additional 452,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,103,941 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $230,716,000 after acquiring an additional 255,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWK. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Stanley Black & Decker

Key Headlines Impacting Stanley Black & Decker

Here are the key news stories impacting Stanley Black & Decker this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $5.27 from $5.09, slightly improving its outlook for Stanley Black & Decker’s near-term earnings power. This can support investor confidence if the company continues to execute. Source

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $5.27 from $5.09, slightly improving its outlook for Stanley Black & Decker’s near-term earnings power. This can support investor confidence if the company continues to execute. Positive Sentiment: Stanley Black & Decker brand CRAFTSMAN launched new V20 ADVANCED batteries aimed at larger DIY jobs, a product update that could help sales and reinforce demand for its power tools lineup. CRAFTSMAN Launches New V20 ADVANCED Batteries

Stanley Black & Decker brand CRAFTSMAN launched new V20 ADVANCED batteries aimed at larger DIY jobs, a product update that could help sales and reinforce demand for its power tools lineup. Neutral Sentiment: Several Zacks updates were mixed overall: estimates were lifted for Q2 2026, Q3 2026, and FY2028, but lowered for Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, FY2027, and Q4 2027. That leaves the longer-term earnings picture less clear. Source

Several Zacks updates were mixed overall: estimates were lifted for Q2 2026, Q3 2026, and FY2028, but lowered for Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, FY2027, and Q4 2027. That leaves the longer-term earnings picture less clear. Negative Sentiment: Analysts trimmed FY2027 and several individual-quarter EPS forecasts, suggesting some concern that earnings growth may slow after 2026. That kind of revision can weigh on the shares if investors focus on the out-year outlook. Source

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.3%

SWK opened at $76.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.08. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.90 and a 1 year high of $93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Stanley Black & Decker's dividend payout ratio is 136.07%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc NYSE: SWK is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company's portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

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