Legato Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,580 Huron Consulting Group Inc. $HURN

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,580 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Huron Consulting Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HURN. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 271.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 422,719 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $73,092,000 after purchasing an additional 308,770 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 476,863 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $82,454,000 after purchasing an additional 162,706 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 131.8% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 250,489 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $36,764,000 after purchasing an additional 142,448 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 888,045 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $130,803,000 after purchasing an additional 129,073 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth about $11,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

HURN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $205.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HURN

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $105.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.15. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $186.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.40.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $451.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.12 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 5.94%.The business's revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-9.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In other news, Director Debra Zumwalt sold 598 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total transaction of $70,827.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,221,686.44. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total value of $63,840.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 40,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,211,514.56. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $224,707. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group NASDAQ: HURN is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron's consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron's service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

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