Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Urban Outfitters, Inc. $URBN

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,074 shares of the apparel retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,675,936 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $262,578,000 after purchasing an additional 142,909 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,879,092 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $205,654,000 after purchasing an additional 540,877 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,922 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $131,997,000 after purchasing an additional 50,837 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 900.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 969,999 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $69,287,000 after purchasing an additional 873,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,795,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on URBN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $73.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.09. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.53 and a 1 year high of $84.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 7.48%.The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a global lifestyle retailer headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Established in 1970 by Richard Hayne, Scott Belair and Judy Wicks, the company began as a single store catering to college students in the city's historic Old City neighborhood. Over the decades, Urban Outfitters has expanded its reach and diversified its portfolio to include multiple retail concepts addressing distinct customer segments.

The company operates through several well-known brands, each offering a curated selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and home goods.

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