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Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Urban Outfitters, Inc. $URBN

Written by MarketBeat
May 25, 2026
Urban Outfitters logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Legato Capital Management opened a new position in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter, buying 14,074 shares worth about $1.06 million.
  • Institutional ownership in Urban Outfitters remains high at 77.61%, and several large investors also increased their stakes in the company in recent quarters.
  • Urban Outfitters has been posting strong operating results, including a Q1 earnings beat with EPS of $1.30 versus $1.12 expected, while analysts have mostly remained positive with a consensus Moderate Buy rating and an average target price of $87.18.
  • Interested in Urban Outfitters? Here are five stocks we like better.

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,074 shares of the apparel retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,675,936 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $262,578,000 after purchasing an additional 142,909 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,879,092 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $205,654,000 after purchasing an additional 540,877 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,922 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $131,997,000 after purchasing an additional 50,837 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 900.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 969,999 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $69,287,000 after purchasing an additional 873,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,795,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company's stock.

More Urban Outfitters News

Here are the key news stories impacting Urban Outfitters this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on URBN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $73.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.09. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.53 and a 1 year high of $84.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 7.48%.The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a global lifestyle retailer headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Established in 1970 by Richard Hayne, Scott Belair and Judy Wicks, the company began as a single store catering to college students in the city's historic Old City neighborhood. Over the decades, Urban Outfitters has expanded its reach and diversified its portfolio to include multiple retail concepts addressing distinct customer segments.

The company operates through several well-known brands, each offering a curated selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and home goods.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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