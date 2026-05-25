Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Sanmina Corporation $SANM

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,213 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 74.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,185,652 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $251,590,000 after purchasing an additional 933,974 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 3.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 776,604 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $89,395,000 after purchasing an additional 27,384 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 539,644 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $85,960,000 after purchasing an additional 165,805 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 354.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 371,270 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $42,737,000 after purchasing an additional 289,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 0.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 358,168 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $41,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company's stock.

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Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of SANM stock opened at $246.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.93. Sanmina Corporation has a one year low of $82.45 and a one year high of $255.21.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 102.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sanmina has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.750-11.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanmina Corporation will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SANM. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sanmina from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanmina presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $150.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sanmina

Insider Transactions at Sanmina

In other news, CFO Jonathan P. Faust sold 10,075 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,604,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 87,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,871,206.80. This trade represents a 10.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.17, for a total transaction of $218,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,868,209.77. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,532 shares of company stock valued at $34,792,428. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

See Also

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