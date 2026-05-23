Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.71 Million Investment in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 108,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $2,707,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 47.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,070,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $638,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,346,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $13,479,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031,162 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 203.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,012,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $229,346,000 after buying an additional 6,045,763 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,373,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $468,174,000 after buying an additional 5,978,927 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,505,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $230,986,000 after buying an additional 5,202,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

Get Pfizer alerts: Sign Up

Key Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $25.92 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $147.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The business had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Pfizer's payout ratio is currently 131.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Pfizer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered Pfizer from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pfizer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pfizer wasn't on the list.

While Pfizer currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here