Legato Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. $PBH

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH - Free Report) by 532.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,774 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 23,382 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 650,793 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,147,000 after acquiring an additional 60,496 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 547.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 615,215 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,811,000 after acquiring an additional 520,186 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 387,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,894,000 after purchasing an additional 73,162 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,228 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,656,000 after purchasing an additional 106,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,613,460 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,776,000 after purchasing an additional 21,085 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of PBH stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.90. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.62 and a 52 week high of $87.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.16). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 17.48%.The company had revenue of $281.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.420-4.510 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on PBH shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $70.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PBH

Insider Activity at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other news, VP Jeffrey Zerillo sold 1,207 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $66,372.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,820 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,671.80. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of branded over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products. The company focuses on developing, acquiring and commercializing a diverse portfolio of non-prescription remedies designed to address common consumer health needs, including pain relief, cold and cough, digestive health, eye care, skin care and women's health.

Key brands in Prestige's portfolio include Clear Eyes (eye health), Carmex (lip care), Chloraseptic (sore throat relief), Dramamine (motion sickness), Rolaids (antacid), Monistat (women's health), BC Powder (pain relief), Little Remedies (pediatric cold and gas relief) and TheraTears (dry eye therapy).

See Also

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