Leggett & Platt, Incorporated $LEG Shares Sold by Towle & Co.

Towle & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG - Free Report) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 602,592 shares of the company's stock after selling 350,488 shares during the quarter. Leggett & Platt accounts for about 2.3% of Towle & Co.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Towle & Co. owned approximately 0.44% of Leggett & Platt worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,054 shares of the company's stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 17,561 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,661 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 454,096 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,175,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,298,000 after buying an additional 312,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,638 shares of the company's stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 58,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company's stock.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $10.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $918.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Leggett & Platt's payout ratio is presently 12.42%.

Key Leggett & Platt News

Here are the key news stories impacting Leggett & Platt this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised longer-term earnings estimates for Leggett & Platt and upgraded the stock from strong sell to hold , suggesting a somewhat improved outlook for profitability. Zacks Research upgrade and estimate revisions

Zacks Research raised longer-term earnings estimates for Leggett & Platt and upgraded the stock from to , suggesting a somewhat improved outlook for profitability. Neutral Sentiment: The company announced it will release second-quarter 2026 earnings on August 6, 2026 , before the market opens. This keeps investors focused on upcoming results, but the announcement itself does not change fundamentals. Leggett & Platt Announces 2Q 2026 Earnings Release Date

The company announced it will release , before the market opens. This keeps investors focused on upcoming results, but the announcement itself does not change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Leggett & Platt also said it will not host an earnings call , which may limit the amount of detail investors get when the results are released. Leggett & Platt to Release Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Results on August 6, 2026

Leggett & Platt also said it will , which may limit the amount of detail investors get when the results are released. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary from Zacks and Seeking Alpha reflects a divided view on the stock, with one note turning more constructive while another remains bearish. That split likely adds to investor caution rather than providing a clear catalyst. Zacks article

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEG. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc is a diversified manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of a wide range of engineered components and products. The company's offerings span several end markets, including residential bedding, commercial and residential furniture, automotive seating and interiors, aerospace applications and industrial products. By integrating product design with proprietary manufacturing processes, Leggett & Platt serves as a key supplier to both original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors.

The company's core product lines include coil springs and support systems for mattresses and furniture, adjustable bed mechanisms, engineered components such as extruded and formed metal products, and specialty foam and bedding products.

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