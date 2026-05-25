Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Free Report) by 116.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,800 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.21% of Leidos worth $48,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Leidos in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,464,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 64.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,529,261 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $241,256,000 after purchasing an additional 598,974 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Leidos by 2,924.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 405,181 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $73,095,000 after purchasing an additional 391,784 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 663.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 355,824 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $64,191,000 after purchasing an additional 309,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 21.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,712 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $223,731,000 after purchasing an additional 250,555 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Leidos

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total transaction of $317,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 49,476 shares in the company, valued at $7,855,799.28. This represents a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,484 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $197,001.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,345,686.75. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS stock opened at $126.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.20 and a twelve month high of $205.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 8.15%.The company's revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.100-12.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Leidos's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Leidos from $205.00 to $193.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Leidos from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $185.00 price target on Leidos in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Leidos from $232.00 to $178.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Leidos in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $193.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on LDOS

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos' work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

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