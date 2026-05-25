Free Trial
Final Hours! Save $100 on MarketBeat All Access Before 11:59 PM
  • 0Days
  • 0Hours
  • 0Minutes
  • 0Seconds
Lock In $149 Tonight
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

Written by MarketBeat
May 25, 2026
Leidos logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • LSV Asset Management more than doubled its stake in Leidos, increasing holdings by 116.2% in Q4 to 269,800 shares worth about $48.7 million.
  • Leidos reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $3.13 versus $2.88 expected and revenue of $4.40 billion versus $4.28 billion expected. The company also raised guidance, forecasting FY 2026 EPS of 12.10 to 12.50.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share, payable June 30, which annualizes to $1.72 per share and yields about 1.4% at the reported stock price.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Free Report) by 116.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,800 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.21% of Leidos worth $48,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Leidos in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,464,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 64.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,529,261 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $241,256,000 after purchasing an additional 598,974 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Leidos by 2,924.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 405,181 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $73,095,000 after purchasing an additional 391,784 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 663.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 355,824 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $64,191,000 after purchasing an additional 309,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 21.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,712 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $223,731,000 after purchasing an additional 250,555 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total transaction of $317,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 49,476 shares in the company, valued at $7,855,799.28. This represents a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,484 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $197,001.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,345,686.75. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS stock opened at $126.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.20 and a twelve month high of $205.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 8.15%.The company's revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.100-12.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Leidos's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Leidos from $205.00 to $193.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Leidos from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $185.00 price target on Leidos in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Leidos from $232.00 to $178.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Leidos in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $193.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on LDOS

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos' work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Leidos Right Now?

Before you consider Leidos, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Leidos wasn't on the list.

While Leidos currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 19, 2026
tc pixel
The Iran War Just Broke the Gold Market
The Iran War Just Broke the Gold Market
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026
3 Space Infrastructure Stocks Gaining Momentum Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
3 Space Infrastructure Stocks Gaining Momentum Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Ryan Hasson | May 20, 2026
Is Everspin Technologies the Next AI Edge Breakout?
Is Everspin Technologies the Next AI Edge Breakout?
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026
tc pixel
Silver $309?
Silver $309?
From Investors Alley (Ad)
2 Software Stocks Turning AI Fears Into Fundamental Gains
2 Software Stocks Turning AI Fears Into Fundamental Gains
By Dan Schmidt | May 21, 2026
3 Infrastructure Stocks Fueling the Data Center Building Boom
3 Infrastructure Stocks Fueling the Data Center Building Boom
By Dan Schmidt | May 18, 2026
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

GET IN EARLY! Top 4 Robotics Stocks that are Bigger Than Nvidia (Even Their CEO Says So)
GET IN EARLY! Top 4 Robotics Stocks that are Bigger Than Nvidia (Even Their CEO Says So)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Made 3,700 Stock Trades in 90 Days. You‘ll Wish You Followed His Playbook.
Trump Made 3,700 Stock Trades in 90 Days. You'll Wish You Followed His Playbook.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 5 Stocks Win the Next AI Wave.
This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 5 Stocks Win the Next AI Wave.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines