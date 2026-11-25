State Street Corp trimmed its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,992,604 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 285,241 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.91% of Leidos worth $730,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,260 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise raised its position in shares of Leidos by 10.2% in the second quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 1,509 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 12.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group boosted its stake in Leidos by 3.3% during the third quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 5,041 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in Leidos by 3.0% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,601 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company's stock.

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Leidos Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $128.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.61. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $205.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.58. Leidos had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 31st that permits the company to buy back 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Leidos's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Leidos's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In related news, Director Gary May sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total transaction of $140,850.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,233.40. This trade represents a 8.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 target price on Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Leidos from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings raised Leidos from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Leidos

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc. is a technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers. Its work spans defense, intelligence, civil government and health, with offerings in areas such as information technology, cybersecurity, data analytics, engineering and mission software. The company also develops and integrates systems and equipment for complex missions, including defense and aviation applications, and provides technology and services to support government health programs and healthcare organizations.

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