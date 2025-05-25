Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,886 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,482,309 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $4,272,590,000 after purchasing an additional 809,989 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,242,415 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $2,476,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,431 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,415,427,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $2,137,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,104,295 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,904,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised Walt Disney from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $123.54.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $109.73 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $118.63. The business's fifty day moving average is $95.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Walt Disney's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

