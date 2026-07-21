Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $7.59 Million Holdings in Gentex Corporation $GNTX

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX - Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,178 shares of the auto parts company's stock after buying an additional 46,017 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Gentex worth $7,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNTX. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 2,299.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,399 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company's stock.

Get Gentex alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 4,815 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $112,237.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 81,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,436.33. The trade was a 5.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian C. Walker sold 5,939 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $136,478.22. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $556,230.90. This represents a 19.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 16,693 shares of company stock valued at $385,194 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GNTX. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gentex from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Gentex from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gentex has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GNTX

Gentex Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. Gentex Corporation has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $29.38. The stock's 50 day moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average is $23.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Gentex had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $675.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Gentex's revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Corporation will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Gentex's payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation NASDAQ: GNTX is a global technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of automotive and aerospace products. The company's primary business centers on automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and camera-based driver monitoring technologies. In the automotive sector, Gentex supplies exterior and interior mirrors with integrated electronics, connectivity features, and safety capabilities to many of the world's leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gentex, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gentex wasn't on the list.

While Gentex currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here