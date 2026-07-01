LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. $LMAT Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT - Free Report) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 28,605 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.12% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2,240.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 398,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $32,283,000 after buying an additional 381,061 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $31,731,000 after acquiring an additional 231,157 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 35.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,947 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $72,541,000 after acquiring an additional 216,919 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 119.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $17,722,000 after acquiring an additional 115,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $51,351,000 after acquiring an additional 105,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company's stock.

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LeMaitre Vascular Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $95.96 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $99.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.91. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 14.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 24.35%.The company had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. LeMaitre Vascular has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.080 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.840 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. LeMaitre Vascular's payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Freedom Capital raised LeMaitre Vascular to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.60.

Read Our Latest Report on LeMaitre Vascular

Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,928 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $313,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $401,143. The trade was a 43.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.69, for a total transaction of $3,030,385.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,430,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,428,765.11. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 54,453 shares of company stock worth $5,906,174 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company's stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company's offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre's product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

Founded in 1983 by George D.

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