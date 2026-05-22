Leonteq Securities AG Acquires New Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company's stock.

Get RCL alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $275.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $350.00 to $337.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $296.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $347.21.

Read Our Latest Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 245,476 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.54, for a total transaction of $76,475,593.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,435,910 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,120,443,401.40. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,135,858 shares of company stock worth $358,605,301. Company insiders own 6.44% of the company's stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE:RCL opened at $260.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $232.10 and a fifty-two week high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.61%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Royal Caribbean Cruises, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Royal Caribbean Cruises wasn't on the list.

While Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here