Leonteq Securities AG Acquires New Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,762 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,500 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in CF Industries by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,870 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in CF Industries by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 14,703 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in CF Industries by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,558 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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CF Industries Stock Performance

CF stock opened at $121.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.22. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.42 and a 1-year high of $141.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.42.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.35. CF Industries had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 23.73%.The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. CF Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

Trending Headlines about CF Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting CF Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings forecasts for CF Industries across multiple periods, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, FY2027 and FY2028, while maintaining a Strong-Buy rating. Higher profit expectations are typically a bullish signal for fertilizer stocks. CF Industries stock page

Zacks Research raised its earnings forecasts for across multiple periods, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, FY2027 and FY2028, while maintaining a rating. Higher profit expectations are typically a bullish signal for fertilizer stocks. Positive Sentiment: Freedom Capital upgraded CF Industries from Hold to Strong-Buy , adding to the upbeat analyst sentiment around the name. Freedom Capital upgrade reference

Freedom Capital upgraded from to , adding to the upbeat analyst sentiment around the name. Positive Sentiment: Barclays reiterated its Buy rating on CF Industries , reinforcing confidence in the stock’s outlook. Barclays rating note

Barclays reiterated its rating on , reinforcing confidence in the stock’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Recent reporting highlighted CF Industries’ earnings call commentary on a tight nitrogen market, which suggests supportive pricing conditions for its core fertilizer business, but no new quantitative guidance was provided in the article. Earnings call highlights

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Barclays raised their target price on CF Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen raised CF Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on CF Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their target price on CF Industries from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $118.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CF

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael Patrick Mcgrane sold 3,666 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $427,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,161 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,232,256.50. This trade represents a 16.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,184 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total value of $676,096.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 34,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,775,711.55. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,408 shares of company stock valued at $9,971,298. Insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report).

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