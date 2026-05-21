Leonteq Securities AG Acquires New Stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,838 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $5,685,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,872 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,349 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 292,580 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $23,298,000 after acquiring an additional 55,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts: Sign Up

United Airlines Stock Performance

UAL stock opened at $98.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.20. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $119.21. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $93.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.93.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. United Airlines had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 6.06%.The firm had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $631,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 215,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,421,965.55. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on United Airlines from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Airlines from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on United Airlines from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.18.

View Our Latest Report on UAL

Key Stories Impacting United Airlines

Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Airlines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Airlines wasn't on the list.

While United Airlines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here