Leonteq Securities AG Acquires Shares of 14,747 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,747 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $3,643,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 197.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 281,861 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $79,498,000 after purchasing an additional 187,142 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,777 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $29,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 52.5% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of APD stock opened at $288.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.11 and a 52-week high of $307.96. The company has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77. The business's fifty day moving average is $293.85 and its 200 day moving average is $272.88.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.14. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 16.91%.The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $1.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Air Products and Chemicals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on Air Products and Chemicals and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $323.12.

View Our Latest Report on APD

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total value of $824,404.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,317,037.12. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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