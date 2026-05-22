Leonteq Securities AG Acquires Shares of 2,925 Deere & Company $DE

Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,925 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 69.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Deere & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $530.84 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $433.00 and a one year high of $674.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $143.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $577.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.87.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.85. Deere & Company had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.64 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Deere & Company's dividend payout ratio is 36.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $502.00 to $672.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Deere & Company from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $715.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $655.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on DE

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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