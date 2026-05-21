Leonteq Securities AG Buys New Position in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,261 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,479,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Seros Financial LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seros Financial LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Shopify by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,275 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on SHOP shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Shopify from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays set a $126.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a $130.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $158.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHOP

More Shopify News

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Shopify Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $105.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.58. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.00 and a 12-month high of $182.19.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $998.78. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

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