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Leonteq Securities AG Buys New Position in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Written by MarketBeat
May 21, 2026
Shopify logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Leonteq Securities AG initiated a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter, buying 14,261 shares worth about $2.48 million.
  • Institutional interest in Shopify remains high, with several other funds adding to their stakes and 69.27% of the stock now held by institutions and hedge funds.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive on the stock despite some target cuts, with Shopify carrying a Moderate Buy consensus and a mean price target of $158.42.
  • Five stocks we like better than Shopify.

Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,261 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,479,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Seros Financial LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seros Financial LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Shopify by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,275 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on SHOP shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Shopify from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays set a $126.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a $130.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $158.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHOP

More Shopify News

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Shopify Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $105.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.58. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.00 and a 12-month high of $182.19.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $998.78. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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